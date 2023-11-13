Burkholder Announces 7th Annual Holiday Market in Malvern

Malvern, PA, United States, 2023-Nov-13 — /EPR Network/ — Burkholder Brothers has announced that their annual Holiday Market will open on Friday, November 10th, 2023. The event will mark the seventh year that Main Line area residents can find a fun, family-friendly place to get Christmas trees, decorations, gifts and enjoy holiday activities. Held at the Burkholder Design Center, the Holiday Market offers freshly cut Pennsylvania-grown Frazer fir Christmas trees, wreaths, faux trees, and a large assortment of unique gifts.

7th Annual Holiday Market Hours

November 10th – December 23rd

Tuesday – Sunday: 10 am to 5 pm

The Holiday Market will be closed on Mondays, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Eve.

Beginning November 18th, deemed Customer Appreciation Day, the Annual Holiday Market will feature weekend events and offer visitors hot chocolate and complimentary wine and beer for adults. Local food trucks will also provide catering on select days. Some of the events at the Holiday Market include visits from Santa, Mrs. Claus and their reindeer, the Grinch, plus face painting, and more. These events will continue through December 23rd.

Co-owner Mark Burkholder commented, “As a community-focused business, we love this time of year because it’s our chance to create a super fun event for families. Our residents can come down and get their trees from a local farm. We’re excited to bring them more events this year to help make amazing memories, meet new friends, enjoy delicious local food, watch the kids have fun, and pick up some unique gifts.“

Frazer fir Christmas trees from 5-12 feet tall will be available at the market beginning Thanksgiving week. Various local food trucks will provide special food and drink options on select days. The complete schedule of events are featured on the company website at https://www.burkholderlandscape.com/holiday/. Last minute changes to the schedule may be found on the Holiday Market Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/burkholderholidaymarket

About Burkholder Brothers Landscape Design Company

Burkholder Brothers has been in business for nearly 30 years and provides an “all-inclusive” business for Main Line residents. The company handles all aspects of landscaping, from designing outdoor living areas, hardscapes and softscapes to installing and maintaining the various aspects of the design and landscape. For more information regarding Burkholder Landscape’s services or the company’s annual holiday market, call 610-624-8687 or visit the Burkholder website: https://www.BurkholderLandscape.com.