Angel Air Ambulance Service in Kolkata Makes Speedy Relocation Possible for the Patients

Kolkata, India, 2023-Nov-13 — /EPR Network/ — Air ambulances are often considered the most direct and speedy means of medical transport that can help relocate patients without causing trouble on the way of any kind. Opting for Angel Air Ambulance can make you accessible to our risk-free means of medical transport that is Air Ambulance Service in Kolkata delivers on-time retrievals and helps in shifting patients without causing complications or discomfort of any sort on the way to reaching the specific location. We operate with a decade-long experience in composing air medical transportation missions with efficiency and never cause any trouble while delivering our service to the patients.

Being available 24/7, we manage the entire relocation mission without causing any difficulties or discomfort to the patients while the evacuation process is in progress. We operate 24/7 and ensure the best service is provided to the patients in times of emergency this allows them to conclude the evacuation mission without wasting much time. We have an aero-medically certified doctor, flight nurse, and registered physician to care for the patients during the transportation process and manage the entire trip as per the patients’ essential requirements. With Air Ambulance from Kolkata, people get the best facilitated medical transportation while reaching the opted destination in search of better treatment.

Get Better Care while Traveling via Angel Air Ambulance Service in Guwahati

Traveling via Angel Air Ambulance Service in Guwahati you can get the best care and well-facilitated service while traveling from one place to another. Our team of expert aviation personnel is capable of managing the in-flight operations effectively and making sure the entire relocation mission is composed as per the underlying medical condition of the patients. Our team has the capability of organizing medical evacuation missions matching the essential requirements of the patients. It guarantees a risk-free journey to the specific location within the allotted time duration.

At an event, our team of Air Ambulance in Guwahati was asked to compose the medical transportation process for a patient suffering from liver issues and he was too critical to complete the evacuation process without the help of a transport ventilator. We incorporated the aircraft carrier with the essential medical equipment along with an oxygen cylinder and a transport ventilator to provide the utmost safety and comfort-filled journey to the ailing patient and the medical team available onboard managed the delivery of care all along the journey to keep the patient stable.