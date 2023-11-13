Data Preparation Industry is driven by Rise of Big Data Technologies

Data Preparation Industry Data Book – Data Collection and Labelling, Data Labelling Solutions and Services & Data Integration Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Data Collection and Labeling Market Growth & Trends

The global data collection and labeling market size is expected to reach USD 17.10 billion by 2030, expanding at 25.1% CAGR from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Data collection and labeling refers to the collection of datasets from various sources and labeling them based on their nature. This includes categorizing them by data type, and features. Data gathering and its annotation, combined with AI technology, have created valuable growth opportunities in several verticals, such as gaming, social networking, and e-commerce.

For instance, Twitter and Facebook, two major platforms of social networking, have benefited from image-processing technology in audience engagement. Companies use data labeling platforms to identify raw data for the machine learning model. Text, movies, audio, and other items are raw data. For instance, in May 2022, Heartex, Inc., an annotation tool and data labeling platform provider announced a USD 25 million Series A fundraising round. The funds will go toward its AI-driven open-source data labeling platform. The platform aims to assist in labeling workflows for various AI use cases, and it includes capabilities for reporting, data quality control, and analytics.

The advent of digital capturing devices, particularly cameras built into smartphones, has led to an exponential growth in the volume of digital content in the form of images and videos. Much visual and digital information is being captured and shared through several applications, websites, social networks, and other digital channels. Several businesses have leveraged this online content to deliver more innovative and better customer services using data annotation. For instance, Scale AI, Inc., a U.S.-based tech start-up provides valuable data labeling services to its autonomous driving customers, including Waymo LLC; Lyft, Inc.; Zoox; and Toyota Research Institute.

Data Integration Market Growth & Trends

The global data integration market size is expected to reach USD 30.27 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The industry is anticipated to grow at a lucrative CAGR of 11.9% from 2022 to 2030. Data integration solutions and tools are a collection of organizational and technical, and procedures created to combine data from many sources into understandable and valuable data sets. Data integration solutions are provided through tools like ETL (extract, transform, and load), data replication, and data virtualization. These tools enable the extraction of vast volumes of data from source systems and the loading of those data into a cloud source or an enterprise data warehouse.The end location must be adaptable enough to handle various data types at high volumes.

For instance, in February 2022, NAVEX Global, Inc., a compliance management software provider, launched the NAVEX Integration Cloud platform. The new data integration platform would automate risk management workflows and integrate a wide variety of business data in a single comprehensive view in the cloud.With a thorough understanding of automated risk management and streamlined procedures, NAVEX Integration Cloud fulfills the company’s goal to offer the world’s smartest integrated platform. As a result, enterprises are better able to foresee and mitigate risk. As we produce more data, data integration has become more crucial. Data integration aims to ensure that data is stored and preserved as planned. Moreover, the data set obtained from a data search is desired and anticipated.

Data integrity can be aided by maintaining a centralized view of all the data in a single location, such as a data warehouse. In fact, over time, data integration aids in enhancing the accuracy and reliability of data. The quality and integrity of the data can be improved when it is transferred to the central location by data transformation operations, which can also detect data quality problems. Further, data integration enables manufacturers to fully utilize the value of the data generated from their facilities by smoothly integrating information technology with operational technology. For instance, in May 2022, Google Cloud launched manufacturing connect and manufacturing data engine integration platforms for manufacturers. The integration platforms would enable manufacturers to process and standardize data in a single locationand provide their staff with simplified analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions based on cloud infrastructure.

