Neurodegenerative Disease Therapeutics: Driving Forces and Future Landscape

Markets Covered

Neurodegenerative Disease Therapeutics Industry USD 8.33 billion in 2021 6% CAGR (2022-2030)

Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Size USD 4.29 billion in 2021 7% CAGR (2022-2030)

Alzheimer’s Therapeutics Market Size USD 4.04 billion in 2021 3% CAGR (2022-2030)

Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Growth & Trends

The global Parkinson’s disease treatment market size is expected to reach USD 11.98 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., growing at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2022 to 2030. This can be attributed to the rising investment in the research and development of novel treatments for PD. In August 2021, the Parkinson’s Foundation announced an investment of USD 43 million as a research grant to 29 research projects having the goal of developing novel treatments and therapies for PD. In addition, in May 2021, the Parkinson’s Foundation announced an investment of USD 10 million for research, care, and educational programs related to Parkinson’s Disease (PD). This investment may aid in providing awareness and genetic testing free of cost to people suffering from PD.

Such investment initiatives are expected to boost industry growth. In the last ten years, there have been significant R&D activities in the PD therapy sector, leading to the development of innovative drug-delivery methods. Due to fewer side effects, these cutting-edge drug delivery systems outperform the existing ones. In addition, the rate of prescription for these techniques has increased due to a rise in patient compliance, which is fueling the expansion of the industry. Moreover, key pharmaceutical companies are undertaking initiatives, such as collaborations and partnerships, for the development, manufacturing & commercialization of products to meet the rising demand for disease treatment in the international market.

Alzheimer’s Therapeutics Market Growth & Trends

The global Alzheimer’s therapeutics market size is expected to reach USD 15.19 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 19.99% from 2023 to 2030. Government organizations are engaged in providing funds for Alzheimer’s support, care, and research activities, which is projected to fuel the market growth. For instance, in March 2022, the Alzheimer’s Society announced to spend around USD 3.5 billion in the coming years on dementia research to improve the care of patients.

Additionally, the Alzheimer’s Association with the Alzheimer’s Impact Movement (AIM) announced to utilize USD 25 million to implement the BOLD Infrastructure for Alzheimer’s Act to create an effective public health substructure for patients. In addition, in September 2021, the South Texas Alzheimer’s Disease Center and the Duke/University of North Carolina Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center were granted USD 14.8 million over five years by the National Institute of Aging to encourage research on risk factors related to AD.

Furthermore, an increase in the incidence and cost burden of dementia associated with AD is expected to boost the market growth. According to the Alzheimer’s Society, around 900,000 people are living with dementia in the United Kingdom, and it is projected to rise to 1.6 million by 2040 and the incidence of dementia will be 209,600 in the same year.

Competitive Landscape

Competitive rivalry in this market is likely to be high due to increasing number of mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships undertaken by major players globally. Many established and clinical-stage pharmaceutical companies are involved in the development of novel therapies & drugs to target people with unmet clinical needs. Furthermore, the companies are focusing on the development of strategic alliances and research collaborations with competitors. For instance, in January 2022, Mindset Pharma Inc. and McQuade Center for Strategic Research and Development, LLC entered into a partnership to promote the advancement of psychedelic medications.

Some of the key players in the neurodegenerative disease industry are Eisai Co., Ltd., AbbVie Inc. (Allergan Plc.), Merck & Co., Inc., Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novartis AG,H. Lundbeck A/S, Cerevel Therapeutics, Biogen, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., TauRx Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., AC Immune, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and GlaxoSmithKline plc. (GSK). Key players in the market adopt this strategy to strengthen their product portfolio and offer diverse, technologically advanced, & innovative products to patients.

