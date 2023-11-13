Lucintel Forecasts the Global Disc Insulator Market to Reach $3.8 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-13 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global disc insulator market looks promising with opportunities in the railway electrification, overhead lines, circuit breakers, current and voltage, and transformer markets. The global disc insulator market is expected to reach an estimated $3.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.1% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are expanding global population’s increased energy consumption is driving up the need for power, increasing production and sales of electricity, and rising usage of renewable energy resources.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in disc insulator market to 2030 by material (glass, porceclain, polymer, and others), application (railway electrification, overhead lines, circuit breakers, current and voltage transformer, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, glass, porcelain, and polymer are the major segments of disc insulator market by material. Lucintel forecasts that glass is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, railway electrification will remain the largest segment.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to region’s main economies such as, china, india, japan, and south korea are experiencing a surge in the production of power and a notable transition to renewable energy sources.

Adpro Ceramics, Bharat Heavy Electricals, JS Group, Naresh Potteries, Suraj Ceramics Industry, Rajeev Industries, and Zhejiang Havio Electrical are the major suppliers in the disc insulator market.

