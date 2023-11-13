Lucintel Forecasts the Global Automatic Paper Cutter Market to Reach $0.31 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-13 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global automatic paper cutter market looks promising with opportunities in the pre-press printing, print & publication, paper mills processing, and paper packaging markets. The global automatic paper cutter market is expected to reach an estimated $0.31 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for larger quantity of paper for publishing and printing, implementation of strict government regulations on sustaining and protecting the environment, along with the rising environmental concerns and growing production of paper worldwide.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in automatic paper cutter market to 2030 by model (semi-automatic paper cutters and fully automatic paper cutters), application (pre-press printing, print & publication, paper mills processing, and paper packaging), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, semi-automatic paper cutters and fully automatic paper cutters are the major segments of automatic paper cutter market by model. Lucintel forecasts that semi-automatic paper cutters is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, pre-press printing will remain the largest segment.

Europe will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to evolution in the paper mills and flourishing printing media, as well as, growing adoption of laser paper cutting which uses different technology.

Faldo, Paperfolder, Spiraltech, Legacy Feeders & Cutters, Machine Craft Tools, R.C. Systems, and ITOTEC are the major suppliers in the automatic paper cutter market.

