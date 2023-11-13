Lucintel Forecasts the Global Air-Cooled Condenser Market to Reach $18.5 billion by 2030.

Air-Cooled Condenser Market

Posted on 2023-11-13 by in Marketing // 0 Comments

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-13 — /EPR Network/ —

https://www.lucintel.com/air-cooled-condenser-market.aspx

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global air-cooled condenser market looks promising with opportunities in the energy industry, chemical industry, and engineering and metallurgy markets. The global air-cooled condenser market is expected to reach an estimated $18.5 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are greater use of the adaptable, flexible, and effective dry cooling technology as a benchmark in power plant architecture, growing consumer consciousness regarding environmental issues, as well as, government and private businesses are investing more money in research and development.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in air-cooled condenser market to 2030 by type (“”A”” frame condensers, “”V”” frame condensers, and horizontal condensers), application (energy industry, chemical industry, engineering and metallurgy, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, “v” frame condensers, “a” frame condensers, and horizontal condensers are the major segments of air-cooled condenser market by type. Lucintel forecasts that “”V”” frame condensers is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, energy industry will remain the largest segment.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing number of powerplants in India and China.

Enexio, SPX, Evapco, Hamon, Holtec, HAC, Shouhang, BLCT, Shuangliang, and Tianrui are the major suppliers in the air-cooled condenser market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:
Roy Almaguer
Lucintel
Dallas, Texas, USA
Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com
Tel. 972.636.5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

GPON Technology Market

Hospital Lighting System Market

Fan Out Packaging Market

Heat-Assisted Magnetic Recording (HAMR) Device Market

Microdisplay Market

NOR Flash Memory Market

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2023 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution