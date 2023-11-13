Lucintel Forecasts the Global Air-Cooled Condenser Market to Reach $18.5 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-13 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global air-cooled condenser market looks promising with opportunities in the energy industry, chemical industry, and engineering and metallurgy markets. The global air-cooled condenser market is expected to reach an estimated $18.5 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are greater use of the adaptable, flexible, and effective dry cooling technology as a benchmark in power plant architecture, growing consumer consciousness regarding environmental issues, as well as, government and private businesses are investing more money in research and development.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in air-cooled condenser market to 2030 by type (“”A”” frame condensers, “”V”” frame condensers, and horizontal condensers), application (energy industry, chemical industry, engineering and metallurgy, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, “v” frame condensers, “a” frame condensers, and horizontal condensers are the major segments of air-cooled condenser market by type. Lucintel forecasts that “”V”” frame condensers is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, energy industry will remain the largest segment.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing number of powerplants in India and China.

Enexio, SPX, Evapco, Hamon, Holtec, HAC, Shouhang, BLCT, Shuangliang, and Tianrui are the major suppliers in the air-cooled condenser market.

