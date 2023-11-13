Lucintel Forecasts the Global Crypto Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Market to Reach $4.0 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-13 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global crypto automated teller machine (ATM) market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial space, restaurants & other hospitality space, transportation hub, and standalone unit markets. The global crypto automated teller machine (ATM) market is expected to reach an estimated $4.0 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 58.2% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing use of cryptocurrencies by those who would rather use cash than have a bank account, growing acceptance of digital payments and currency, and creation of bandwidth for high-speed internet.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in crypto automated teller machine (ATM) market to 2030 by offering (hardware and software), type (one way and two way), coin type (bitcoin, dogecoin, ethereum, litecoin, and others), application (commercial spaces, restaurants & other hospitality spaces, transportation hubs, standalone units, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, hardware and software are the major segments of crypto automated teller machine (ATM) market by offering. Lucintel forecasts that hardware will remain the larger segment over the forecast period because the hardware is combined with current standard atms is sold by cryptocurrency atm providers, and through this connection, companies and financial institutions can increase the scope of their offerings by combining standard banking services with the ability to buy and sell cryptocurrencies.

Within this market, restaurants & other hospitality spaces will remain the largest segment because they invest in cryptocurrency atms more and more to host cryptocurrency atms and make additional revenue.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to growth in acceptance, rising demand for virtual money, along with the growing awareness of economy.

General Bytes, Genesis Coin, Lamassu Industries, Covault, Bitaccess, Coinme, Coinsource, Bitstop, Orderbob, and Cryptomat are the major suppliers in the crypto automated teller machine (ATM) market.

