Lucintel Forecasts the Global Swarm Intelligence Market to Reach $1.2 billion by 2030.

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global swarm intelligence market looks promising with opportunities in the robotics, drones,and human swarming markets. The global swarm intelligence market is expected to reach an estimated $1.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 40.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing usage of swarm-based drones in the military sector, high adaption for solving big data issues, and rise in demand for effective and innovative solutions.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in swarm intelligence market to 2030 by capability (optimization, clustering, scheduling, and routing), application (robotics, drone, and human swarming), model (ant colony optimization, particle swarm optimization, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, optimization, clustering, scheduling, and routing are the major segments of swarm intelligence market by capability. Lucintel forecasts that optimization is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to growing implementation of this algorithm in real-time applications for catering optimal solutions.

Within this market, robotics will remain the largest segment due to high adaption in industries such as agriculture and automotive.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the growth of UAV in the region.

Dobots, Hydromea, Sentien Robotics, Swarm Technology, Enswarm, Valutico, and Power-Blox are the major suppliers in the swarm intelligence market.

