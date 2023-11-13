Lucintel Forecasts the Global Stingray Device Market to Reach $0.4 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-13 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global stingray device market looks promising with opportunities in the government and enterprise markets. The global stingray device market is expected to reach an estimated $0.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing need for security, growing adaption by law enforcement agencies for surveillance and tracking purpose, and rising cybersecurity threats.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in stingray device market to 2030 by type (IMSI catcher, GSM interceptors, CDMA interceptors, 4G/LTE interceptors, and 5G interceptor), application (law enforcement and intelligence agencies, military and defense, and private sector), end use industry (government, enterprise, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, IMSI catchers, GSM interceptors, CDMA interceptors, 4G/LTE interceptors, and 5G interceptors are the major segments of stingray device market by type. Lucintel forecasts that IMSI catchers is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to high speed tracking the phone location and intercept its communication.

Within this market, government will remain the largest segment due to usage in variety of application, such as law enforcement, national security, and surveillance.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to rising in surveillannce technology.

Harris, Septier Communication, Digital Receiver Technology, Rohde & Schwarz, L3Harris, PKI Electronic Intelligence, and Advanced Tactical Systems are the major suppliers in the stingray device market.

