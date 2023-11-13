Lucintel Forecasts the Global Fiber Optic Plate Market to Reach $1.4 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-13 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global fiber optic plate market looks promising with opportunities in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, telecommunications, and research and development markets. The global fiber optic plate market is expected to reach an estimated $1.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising interest in high-resolution imaging, expanding use of fiber optic communication infrastructures, and constant improvement in optical component technologies.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in fiber optic plate market to 2030 by type (single fiber optic plate, multi-fiber optic plate, material composition, and inorganic fiber optic plates), end use industry (healthcare, aerospace and defense, telecommunications, research and development, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, single fiber optic plate, multi-fiber optic plate, material composition, and inorganic fiber optic plates are the major segments of fiber optic plate market by type. Lucintel forecasts that multi-fiber optic plates is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to growing deployment in several application such as medical imaging, aerospace, and telecommunication.

Within this market, telecommunication will remain the largest segment due to increasing usage in wide array of applications, such as long-distance optical transmission, fiber optic networks, and optical switching.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in fiber optics industry.

Asahi Glass, Schott, Incom, Hamamatsu Photonics, Nippon Electric Glass, Hamamatsu Corporation, and Furukawa Electric are the major suppliers in the fiber optic plate market.

