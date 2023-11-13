Lucintel Forecasts the Global Depot Repair Service Market to Reach $27.0 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-13 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global depot repair service market looks promising with opportunities in the information technology, electronics, healthcare, automotive, manufacturing, and retail markets. The global depot repair service market is expected to reach an estimated $27.0 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.4% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising product complexity, increasing focus on product lifecycle management, and increasing consumer demand for quick and reliable repairs.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in depot repair service market to 2030 by repair type (electronics repair, IT equipment repair, consumer appliance repair, industrial equipment repair, medical equipment repair, automotive equipment repair, and others), service level (standard repair service and expedited repair services), end use industry (information technology, electronic, healthcare, automotive, manufacturing, retail, and others), equipment type (computers and laptops, smartphones and tablets, printers and scanners, home appliances, industrial machinery, medical devices, automotive components, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, standard repair services and expedited repair services are the major segments of depot repair service market by service level. Lucintel forecasts that standard repair services is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to less expensive and wider availability.

Within this market, information technology will remain the largest segment due to increasing adoption of mobile devices.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing awareness of the benefit of depot repair services and increasing urnbanization rate.

Dell Technologies, Samsung Electronics, Cisco Systems, Sony, Panasonic, General Electric, and Toshiba are the major suppliers in the depot repair service market.

