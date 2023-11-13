The global camera stabilizer market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.4% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-13 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global camera stabilizer market looks promising with opportunities in the online sale and offline sale markets. The global camera stabilizer market is expected to reach an estimated $5.5 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.4% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing production of various genres of video content in the media and entertainment sector, growing adoption of 4k, 6k and 8k resolution technologies, and rising popularity of the film industry led to increase in the creativity levels of cinematography.

In this market, body mounted and hand held are the major segments of camera stabilizer market by type.

Lucintel forecast that hand held will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to growing number of content creators and small filmmakers, which are utilizing hand held stabilizers to produce content all across the globe.

Within this market, offline will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to availability of large range of products under one roof, easy trials, and higher convenience to the customers.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of high-quality cameras and camera equipment by the filmmaking and boradcast media sectors in the region.

Glidecam Industries, Gudsen Technology, Flyfilms, Shape, Letus Corporation, Ikan Corporation, Tilta, Ningbo Eimage Studio Equipment, Sz Dji Technology, and Rhino are the major suppliers in the camera stabilizer market.

