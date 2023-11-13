Lucintel Forecasts the Global Guard Tour System Market to Reach $0.4 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-13 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global guard tour system market looks promising with opportunities in the security company, educational institute, real estate organization, and public transport service markets. The global guard tour system market is expected to reach an estimated $0.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.2% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are need for increased security, transparency, efficiency, and adherence to regulations is on the rise and immediate requirement for stronger security measures.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in guard tour system market to 2030 by type (web-based, local network client-server, and desktop), end-use (security companies, educational institutes, real estate organizations, public transport services, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, web-based, local network client-server, and desktop are the major segments of guard tour system market by type. Lucintel forecasts that web-based will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to ease of use and availability.

Within this market, security company will remain the largest segment due to increasing demand for improved security solutions.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to rising demand for heightened security protocols and improved accountability across multiple industries.

Patrolscan, Guard1, Trackforce, Guardmetrics, and Silvertrac Software are the major suppliers in the guard tour system market.

