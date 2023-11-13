Lucintel Forecasts the Global Fluid Dispensing System Market to Reach $52.8 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-13 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global fluid dispensing system market looks promising with opportunities in the electrical and electronic assembly, medical device, automotive, and construction markets. The global fluid dispensing system market is expected to reach an estimated $52.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising need for systems in end-use sectors including electrical and electronics, automotive, and construction and growing integration of innovative technologies in the automotive industry.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in fluid dispensing system market to 2030 by product (flux, lubricant, solder paste, adhesives & sealants, conformal coatings, and other), application (electrical & electronics assembly, medical devices, automotive, construction, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, flux, lubricant, solder paste, adhesive and sealant, and conformal coating are the major segments of fluid dispensing system market by product. Lucintel forecasts that adhesive and sealant is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its extensive applicability of the product across nearly all industry sectors, such as automotive, building, and construction.

Within this market, electrical and electronic assembly will remain the largest segment due to increasing disposable income of consumers and growing preference for compact and budget-friendly devices.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to significantly growing demand from various end-use industries, such as electrical and electronics, medical devices, and automotive.

Graco, Protec, Speedline Technologies, Musashi Engineering, GPD Global, Fisnar, Techcon, and Intertronics are the major suppliers in the fluid dispensing system market.

