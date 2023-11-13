Lucintel Forecasts the Global In-Ceiling Speaker Market to Reach $9.5 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-13 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global in-ceiling speaker market looks promising with opportunities in the household and commercial markets. The global in-ceiling speaker market is expected to reach an estimated $9.5 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are smooth incorporation of speakers within both business and residential environments, technological progress in multi-room audio systems and wireless connectivity solutions, and necessity for soundproofing products that can lower noise pollution levels at home or at work has increased as a result of the urbanization trend that is occurring in developing nations.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in in-ceiling speaker market to 2030 by type (active in-ceiling speaker and passive in-ceiling speaker), application (household, commercial, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, active in-ceiling speaker and passive in-ceiling speaker are the major segments of in-ceiling speaker market by type. Lucintel forecasts that active in-ceiling speaker is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because of multiple benefits for audio systems, including integrated amplifiers that eliminate the necessity for external amplification equipment this simplifies the installation process and reduces wiring complexity.

Within this market, household is expected to witness the highest growth due to rising popularity of wireless speakers, driven by the growing prevalence of smart homes and home automation.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing desire for home entertainment systems, in line with the growing trend of seamlessly integrating audio systems into interior designs.

Klipsch Audio Technologies, Polk Audio, Highland Technologies, Q Acoustics, Yamaha, Bowers & Wilkins, Bose, JBL, Sonace, and Definitive Technology are the major suppliers in the in-ceiling speaker market.

