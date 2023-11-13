CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-13 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global humidity sensor market looks promising with opportunities in the residential, commercial, automotive, industrial, agriculture, weather station, and healthcare markets. The global humidity sensor market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rise in small humidity sensor demand corresponds with the increasing installation of personal weather stations, advancements in the automotive industry, and increased use of customized weather stations.

In this market, digital and analog are the major segments of humidity sensor market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that digital is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period because it is easy to use and integrate into electronic systems.

Within this market, industrial will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to substantial contribution to the automobile sector through improvements in the regular framework of the humidity sensors and the expanding economy in the region.

Amphenol, Honeywell, Texas, TE Connectivity, Renesas Electronics, Guangzhou Aosong Electronics, and Sensirion are the major suppliers in the humidity sensor market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Fog Detector

In-Ceiling Speaker

Server Virtualization

Dense Wave Digital Multiplexing System

Electronic Assembly Material

Fast Steering Mirror