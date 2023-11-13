Lucintel Forecasts the Global White Good Market to Reach $1,048.0 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-13 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global white good market looks promising with opportunities in the residential and commercial sectors. The global white good market is expected to reach an estimated $1,048.0 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising popularity for e-commerce websites and growing consumer preference for connected devices and smart home appliances.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in white good market to 2030 by product type (refrigerator, air conditioner, washing machine, dishwasher, microwave oven, and others), distribution channel (supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, retail stores, online stores, and others), end use (residential, commercial, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, refrigerator, air conditioner, washing machine, dishwasher, and microwave oven are the major segments of white good market by product type. Lucintel forecasts that refrigerator will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to its growing usage among customers given to its convenient, simple, and safe method of preserving food and food products.

Within this market, residential will remain the larger segment due to growing household consumer preference towards environmentally and energy-conscious appliances.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to rapid industrialization and existence of major mafucturers in the region.

Whirlpool, Johnson Controls, IFB Industries, Samsung, LG Electronics, Panasonic, Symphony, Blue Star, ARÇELİK A.Ş., and Godrej & Boyce are the major suppliers in the white good market.

