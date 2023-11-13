Lucintel Forecasts the Global Proximity Sensor Market to Reach $6.3 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-13 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global proximity sensor market looks promising with opportunities in the aerospace & defense, automotive, industrial, consumer electronics, and food & beverage markets. The global proximity sensor market is expected to reach an estimated $6.3 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing inclination towards factory automation processes, rising R&D activities for technologically advanced products, and continual evolution of the tablet and smartphone industry.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in proximity sensor market to 2030 by technology (inductive, capacitive, photoelectric, and magnetic), end use (aerospace & defense, automotive, industrial, consumer electronics, food & beverage, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, inductive, capacitive, photoelectric, and magnetic are the major segments of proximity sensor market by technology. Lucintel forecasts that magnetic is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because it is utilized for permanent magnet detection, as well as, these sensors can detect the presence of magnets through walls made of non-ferrous metal, stainless steel, aluminum, plastic, or wood since magnetic fields can pass through all non-magnetizable materials.

Within this market, automotive will remain the largest segment due to growing usage in infotainment system, keyless entry system, 3D gesture, and interior lighting control.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to the region’s well-established automobile industry and growing use of vibration sensors.

Panasonic, ST Microelectronics, Autonics, Omron, Sick, Riko Optoelectronics Technology, Datalogic, Rockwell Automation, Honeywell International, and Pepperl+Fuchs are the major suppliers in the proximity sensor market.

