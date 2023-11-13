Lucintel Forecasts the Global Prepaid Card Market to Reach $5385.6 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-13 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global prepaid card market looks promising with opportunities in the retail establishment, corporate institution, government, and financial institution sectors. The global prepaid card market is expected to reach an estimated $5,385.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 14.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for prepaid cards in remittance services, surge in the number of unbanked and underbanked individuals, and growing interest in cashless transaction.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in prepaid card market to 2030 by type (closed loop card and open loop card), usage (general purpose reloadable card, gift card, government benefits/disbursement card, incentive/payroll card, and others), end use (retail establishment, corporate institutions, government, financial institutions, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, closed loop and open loop are the major segments of prepaid card market by type. Lucintel forecasts that closed loop will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to its various benefits, such as easy accessibility, low risk of fraud, and low interest rates.

Within this market, retail establishment will remain the largest segment due to increasing preference for online retail activities for shopping and bill payment.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to existence of robust financial infrastructure, rising popularity of online shopping, and existence of favorable government regulations towards adoption of prepaid card in the region.

Green Dot, NetSpend Holdings, H&R Block, American Express, JPMorgan, PayPal Holdings, BBVA Compass Bancshares, Mango Financial, UniRush, and Kaiku Finance are the major suppliers in the prepaid card market.

