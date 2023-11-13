Lucintel Forecasts the Global Portable Pressure Washer Market to Reach $2.1 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-13 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global portable pressure washer market looks promising with opportunities in the residential, commercial and industrial sectors. The global portable pressure washer market is expected to reach an estimated $2.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing awareness about benefits of maintaining cleanliness in the surroundings and expanding number of professional cleaning startups.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in portable pressure washer market to 2030 by type (electric, gas, and others), application (vehicles, garden, fences, furniture, and others), end use (residential, commercial, industrial, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, electric and gas are the major segments of portable pressure washer market by type. Lucintel forecasts that electric is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period due to it’s compact, easy to use, and economical nature.

Within this market, industrial will remain the largest segment due to rising demand for these gadgets among various cleaning service providers, such as gardening, floor cleaning, swimming pool maintenance, and car washing.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to growing number of independent homes and rising population’s disposable income in the region.

FNA, Deere, Nilfisk, Clearforce, Campbell Hausfeld, Briggs & Stratton, Snow Joe, ANNOVI REVERBERI, Generac Power Systems, and Alkota Cleaning Systems are the major suppliers in the portable pressure washer market.

