Lucintel Forecasts the Global Portable Mini Fridge Market to Reach $1.7 billion by 2030.

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global portable mini fridge market looks promising with opportunities in the residential and commercial applications. The global portable mini fridge market is expected to reach an estimated $1.7 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are expanding demand for cold storage systems in luxury vehicles and rising need for high-capacity mini-fridges for storing temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical drugs.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in portable mini fridge market to 2030 by type (less than 1 cu. ft., 1 – 1.9 cu. ft., 2 – 2.9 cu. ft., 3 – 3.9 cu. ft., and 4 – 5 cu. ft.), technology (compressor refrigeration and semiconductor refrigeration), application (residential use, commercial use, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, less than 1 cu. ft., 1 – 1.9 cu. ft., 2 – 2.9 cu. ft., 3 – 3.9 cu. ft., and 4 – 5 cu. ft. are the major segments of portable mini fridge market by type. Lucintel forecasts that 4 – 5 cu. ft. will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to its widespread use to store medications, beverages, and food items in commercial settings like the hospitality and medical industries.

Within this market, commercial will remain the larger segment due to rising use of portable mini fridges in various sectors including hospitality and medical fields.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to rising demand for portable micro fridges among millennials in outdoor recreational activities as well as in hospitality sectors of the region.

Engel, ARB, Dometic, Koolatron, Godrej, LG Electronic, Haier, Whynter, Danby, and EdgeStar are the major suppliers in the portable mini fridge market.

