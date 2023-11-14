Lucintel Forecasts the Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Market to Reach $9.4 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-14 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global bioanalytical testing services market looks promising with opportunities in the oncology, neurology, infectious diseases, gastroenterology, and cardiology markets. The global bioanalytical testing services market is expected to reach an estimated $9.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 15.2% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing emphasis towards the development of advanced bioanalytical technologies for enhanced testing and growing trend of outsourcing laboratory testing services.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in bioanalytical testing services market to 2030 by type (cell-based assays, bacterial cell-based assays, viral cell-based assays, virology testing, in vitro virology testing, in vivo virology testing, species-specific viral PCR assays, method development, optimization, and validation, and others), application (oncology, neurology, infectious diseases, gastroenterology, and cardiology), end use (pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, contract development and manufacturing organizations, and contract research organizations), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, cell-based assays, bacterial cell-based assays, viral cell-based assays, virology testing, in vitro virology testing, in vivo virology testing, species-specific viral PCR assays, method development, optimization, and validation are the major segments of bioanalytical testing services market by type. Lucintel forecasts that cell-based assays will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to high occurence of chronic diseases and the increasing number of clinical trials.

Within this market, oncology will remain the largest segment due to growing number of clinical trials conducted for cancer.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to growing emphasis on developing new drugs for the treatment of various diseases.

Charles River, Medpace, WuXi AppTec, Eurofins Scientific, IQVIA, SGA SA, Laboratory Corporation, Intertek, Syneos Health, and ICON are the major suppliers in the bioanalytical testing services market.

