Lucintel Forecasts the Global Fast Steering Mirror Market to Reach 18.9 by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-14 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global fast steering mirror market looks promising with opportunities in the aerospace, electron optic, and pharmaceutical markets. The global fast steering mirror market is expected to reach an estimated $18.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing need for high-quality and precise imaging capabilities in the medical, defense, and industrial sectors and increasing adoption of semi-autonomous and autonomous driving technology by major OEMs.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in fast steering mirror market to 2030 by type (0.05µrad resolution, 0.1µrad resolution, 1.0µrad resolution, and other), application (aerospace, electron optics, pharmaceutical industry, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, 0.05µrad resolution, 0.1µrad resolution, and 1.0µrad resolution are the major segments of fast steering mirror market by type. Lucintel forecasts that 0.1µrad resolution is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its accuracy and affordability.

Within this market, pharmaceutical industry will remain the largest segment as it is utilizied in various purposes, including purification process where it function as optical filters by either deflecting or allowing the transmission of light rays, while preventing contamination and overdrying, as well as mitigating light scattering.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to increasing demand for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles.

General Dynamics Mission Systems, L3Harris Technologies, Optical Physics Company, Aman Precision Products, and CEDRAT Technologies are the major suppliers in the fast steering mirror market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Medical Polyetheretherketone Market

Nitrocellulose Market

Nylon Market

Plastic Adhesive Market

Ribbon Cable Market

Software Rental Service Market