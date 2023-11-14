CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-14 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global electronic assembly material market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, consumer & industrial, defense & aerospace, and handheld communications & computing markets. The global electronic assembly material market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rise in demand for electronic devices, miniaturization of electronic devices, and increasing deployment of 5G wireless network communications in the developing countries.

In this market, adhesive, paste fluxe, electrically conductive material, and thermal interface material are the major segments of electronic assembly material market by material type.

Lucintel forecasts that electrically conductive material will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

Within this market, automotive is expected to witness the highest growth due to increasing demand of materials that are lighter in weight, smaller in size, more cost-effective to manufacture, and have lower power consumption.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to significantly growing automotive sector and presence of major electronic suppliers in the region.

Kelly Services, Hisco, Henkel Corporation, H.B. Fuller, and ITW are the major suppliers in the electronic assembly material market.

