Lucintel Forecasts the Global Fog Detector Market to Reach $3.5 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-14 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global fog detector market looks promising with opportunities in the bridge navigation, met-hydro systems, and port & harbor markets. The global fog detector market is expected to reach an estimated $3.5 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are heightened safety and security apprehensions within sectors like transportation and aviation, development in advanced technologies, and increasing focus on monitoring and researching the environment.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in fog detector market to 2030 by type (portable type and fixed type), application (bridge navigation, met-hydro systems, port & harbor, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, portable type and fixed type are the major segments of fog detector market by type. Lucintel forecasts that fixed type will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to greater utilization of these detectors in a broader array of specific sites and in order to improve overall operational efficiency, devices are made to connect with existing infrastructure and systems, such as automation, monitoring, and alarm systems.

Within this market, port & harbor will remain the largest segment due to increasing use of these detectors to gauge visibility in ports and harbors, as well as, in order to assist avoid delays and mishaps close to the ports, the detectors are also employed to keep an eye on the ships’ safe navigation.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to rigorous safety regulations, increasing emphasis on safety in transportation, as well as, the region has a high rate of sophisticated technology adoption and a well-developed infrastructure.

Dräger, Sabik Marine, Semprong Sakti Utama, Orga, Sice , Xylem , Lase Maforica, Lufft, Rokem, and Belfort Instrument are the major suppliers in the fog detector market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Fluid Dispensing System Market

Guard Tour System Market

Camera Stabilizer

Depot Repair Service Market

Fiber Optic Plate Market

Stingray Device Market