Lucintel Forecasts the Global DNA Synthesizer Market to Reach $0.7 billion by 2030.

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global DNA synthesizer market looks promising with opportunities in the academic & research institute, pharmaceutical & biotechnology company, and clinical laboratory markets. The global DNA synthesizer market is expected to reach an estimated $0.7 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 14.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising adoption of novel synthesis technologies, on-going technological advancements, and growing demand for benchtop DNA synthesizers.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in DNA synthesizer market to 2030 by type (benchtop DNA synthesizers and large-scale DNA synthesizers), application (drug discovery & development, genetic engineering, and clinical diagnostics), end use (academic & research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and clinical laboratories), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, benchtop DNA synthesizers, large-scale DNA synthesizers are the major segments of DNA synthesizer market by type. Lucintel forecasts that benchtop DNA synthesizers will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to high focus on R&D and rising demand for custom DNA synthesis.

Within this market, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies will remain the largest segment due to increasing need for precision medicine and novel therapeutic approaches.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to technological advancements and increasing demand for innovative synthesizers.

Danaher, Twist Bioscience, Kilobaser, Lgc, Csbio, K&A Labs, DNA Script, Oligomaker Aps, Polygen, and Biolytic Lab Performance are the major suppliers in the DNA synthesizer market.

