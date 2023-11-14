The global quick food service restaurant market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2028

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-14 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global quick food service restaurant market looks promising with opportunities in the eat-in, takeaway, drive-through, and home delivery service industries. The global quick food service restaurant market is expected to reach an estimated $1.05 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are significant demand for fast-food and ready-to-eat food among people, increasing popularity of vegan fast food and fusion cuisine, and rising interest for restaurants equipped with modern digital technologies.

In this market, independent and chain are the two major segments of quick food service restaurant market by restaurant type. Lucintel forecast that chain restaurant is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to its widespread geographic accessibility, diversified cultural and traditional customs, and growing trend of regional and local food.

Within this market, eat-in will remain the largest segment due to increasing consumer interest for dining out at restaurants and rising percentage of customers regularly go out for the whole eating experience.

North America will remain the largest region due to growing preference for multiple cuisines, significantly growing e-commerce industry, and presence of key players in the region.

Ark Restaurant, Burger King, Carrols Restaurant, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Darden Concepts, Dunkin Brands Group, and Kotipizza Group are the major suppliers in the quick food service restaurant market.

