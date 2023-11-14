Lucintel Forecasts the Global Semiconductor Grade Neon Gas Market to Reach $ 0.48 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-14 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global semiconductor grade neon gas market looks promising with opportunities in the high purity and ultra high purity markets. The global semiconductor grade neon gas market is expected to reach an estimated $0.48 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are high demand in electronics industry and compliance with environmental regulations and safety standards.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in semiconductor grade neon gas market to 2030 by purity level (high purity and ultra high purity), grade (electronic grade and research grade), application (laser gas, process gas, cooling gas, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, electronic grade and research grade are the major segments of semiconductor grade neon gas market by grade. Lucintel forecasts that electronic grade is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to usage in variety of electronic applications, such as the production of laser diodes, semiconductor chips, and flat panel displays.

Within this market, ultra high purity will remain the larger segment due to growing demand for advanced semiconductor chips.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to strong presence of number of major semiconductor manufacturers, such as tsmc, samsung, and sk hynix.

Air Products and Chemicals, Linde, Matheson Tri-Gas, Messer, American Gas Products, Taiyo Nippon Sanso, Iceblick, Air Liquide, Air Water, and Proton Gases are the major suppliers in the semiconductor grade neon gas market.

