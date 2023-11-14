Lucintel Forecasts Synthetic Graphite Market to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2028

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-14 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the synthetic graphite market is projected to reach an estimated $2.5 billion by 2028 from $2.1 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growing need for graphite in metallurgical applications, such as electrodes, refractories, bricks, and monolithic crucibles, and increasing usage of this graphite as an anode in the electric arc furnace (EAF) technology.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in synthetic graphite market by product type (graphite anode, graphite block, and others), application (metallurgy, parts and components, batteries, nuclear, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Graphite anode market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product type, the synthetic graphite market is segmented into graphite anode, graphite block, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the graphite anode market is expected to remain the largest segment due to the expanding usage of these anodes to deliver low irreversibility and resistance to the exfoliation process during the initial load/discharge phase.

“Within the synthetic graphite market, the metallurgy segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application the metallurgy segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the considerable use of synthetic graphite in metallurgical operations, like melting unused iron inside an electric furnace, polishing ceramics, and creating compounds, like calcium carbide.

“Asia pacific will dominate the synthetic graphite market in near future”

APAC will remain the largest region due to the enormous demand for graphite across a range of end use industries and presence of major graphite producers in the region.

Major players of synthetic graphite market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. are among the major synthetic graphite providers.

