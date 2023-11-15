Syringes Revolution: A 2023 Perspective on Market Advancements

Syringes Industry | Forecast 2030

Grand View Research's syringes industry databook is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, regulatory data, reimbursement structure, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies.

Syringes Industry Data Book Coverage Snapshot

Markets Covered

Syringes Industry USD 43.98 billion in 2022 9.02% CAGR (2023-2030)

Dental Syringes Market Size USD 8.95 billion in 2022 5.05% CAGR (2023-2030)

Prefilled Syringes Market Size USD 20.61 billion in 2022 11.94% CAGR (2023-2030)

Disposable Syringes Market Size USD 14.19 billion in 2022 6.21% CAGR (2023-2030)

Micro Syringes Market Size USD 0.23 billion in 2022 6.4% CAGR (2023-2030)

Prefilled Syringes Market Growth & Trends

The global prefilled syringes market size is anticipated to reach USD 50.83 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 11.95% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Key factors driving the market expansion include technological advancements in auto-injectors and growing usage of prefilled syringes owing to its reduced prices per dose.

The current COVID-19 outbreak is expected to have a substantial impact on the industry. The pandemic has resulted in a significant surge in demand for emergency supplies, medical disposables, medicines, and hospital equipment. According to American Pharmaceutical Review in December 2021, COVID-19 vaccines are being created at an unprecedented rate in response to the worldwide pandemic. COVID-19 vaccination doses totaled 7.3 billion by November 9, 2021, with approximately 30.3 million doses provided daily.

As a result of COVID-19, there has been an increase in the production of COVID-19 vaccines, resulting in increased demand for prefilled syringes. For instance, in March 2022, Schott announced further investments in its pharma sector, including expanding its capacity in Hungary for prefillable glass syringe production. The increased capacity is likely to benefit the global market and provide greater supply security for major pharmaceutical corporations and contract manufacturing firms. As a result, due to the outbreak of coronavirus infection in 2020, sales of prefilled syringes increased globally.

Disposable Syringes Market Growth & Trends

The global disposable syringes market size is expected to reach USD 22.81 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market growth is primarily driven by factors, such as a rise in technological advancements and a high incidence of obesity. Moreover, the increasing adoption of safety syringes and prevalence of diabetes drive market growth. Leading manufacturers are focusing on technological innovations and developing advanced products to gain substantial market shares. Increasing prevalence of chronic disorders, such as diabetes, can be managed by self-injecting medication. Growing cases of chronic diseases and a rising number of vaccinations that make extensive use of syringes, such as single-use and disposable syringes, are boosting market growth.

Micro Syringes Market Growth & Trends

The global micro syringes market size is expected to reach USD 352.8 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is growing due to the increased quantity of life science research investigations. It is projected that the market will be driven by an increasing number of drug observations, preclinical research, and clinical trials due to pharmaceutical and biomedical companies’ increased attempts to produce efficient products. The need for micro syringes is growing due to the pharmaceutical industry’s extensive research efforts to create new medications.

Dental Syringes Market Growth & Trends

The global dental syringes market size is expected to reach USD 13.24 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of dental and other chronic diseases, the proportion of the geriatric population, the increasing number of initiatives, and awareness regarding oral health. According to an article published by the WHO in October 2022, the proportion of the geriatric population is expected to increase to 2.1 billion by 2050, and 80% of this population is expected to live in low and medium-income countries. The rise in the geriatric population also suggests the increasing prevalence of diseases and the need for better healthcare facilities and awareness, driving demand for dental syringes.

Competitive Landscape

Market players in the syringe market undertake several organic and in-organic growth strategies in order to strengthen their product portfolios and offer diverse technologically advanced and innovative products to their customers.

