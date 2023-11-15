Magnetic Resonance Imaging Scanners and Accessories Industry: Transforming Healthcare with Innovative Accessories

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Scanners and Accessories Industry Data Book Covers Magnetic Resonance Imaging, MRI Coils & Motion Tracking Systems Market.

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Insights

The global magnetic resonance imaging market size is expected to reach USD 10.29 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing demand for early diagnostic techniques are the factors expected to drive the market growth. In addition, the growing adoption of less invasive procedures is contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the growing number of clinical trials to understand the effectiveness and efficiency of MRI machines in various clinical applications is expected to boost market growth. End-users, such as research institutes and universities, are actively conducting studies to assess the effectiveness of high-field strength MRI devices, including those with field strengths of 7T, 10T, and 10.5T.

The increasing number of research investigations will contribute to unveiling the potential uses and benefits of high-field MRI machines for a wide range of both preclinical and clinical applications. Technological advancements are further expected to boost the industry growth. The introduction of new software has resulted in quicker scanning and streamlined imaging workflows. Recent progress has facilitated the creation of multi-contrast and cardiac MRI, enhancing imaging capabilities. Software updates provide users with the opportunity to enhance their systems and improve workflow efficiency. As an illustration, in November 2021, Philips unveiled an AI-enabled MR imaging portfolio designed to enhance radiology operations’ efficiency and sustainability. This portfolio accelerates MR exams, simplifies workflows, enhances diagnostic quality, and ensures the overall efficiency and sustainability of radiology operations.

MRI Coils Market Insights

The global magnetic resonance imaging coils market size is expected to reach USD 15.79 billion by 2030, expanding at 8.7% CAGR from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. According to the WHO, neurological disorders are responsible for more than 10% of the worldwide burden of disease, with stroke and dementia being the most common causes of disability and death. This is driving the scope of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) coils globally. In addition, technological advancements are also playing a key role in growth worldwide.

COVID-19 had a significant impact on the industry. The major impact of the pandemic on the imaging diagnostics sector was the disruption of the global supply chain. The manufacturing of MRI coils is a complex process that involves the use of specialized materials and equipment. The pandemic caused disruptions in the availability of these materials and appliances, leading to delays in the production and distribution of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) coils.

However, the introduction of multipurpose diagnostics is one of the major factors fuelling the market growth. Increasing use of advanced equipment for rapid diagnosis and predictive analysis in various countries is anticipated to contribute to the market. Various factors, such as increasing demand for early diagnosis of chronic diseases and the growing geriatric population, are likely to boost the demand for the sector.

Motion Tracking Systems Market Insights

The global MRI motion tracking systems market size is expected to reach USD 12.48 million by 2030 registering a CAGR of 20.7% according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increased need by radiologists to capture sharp and clear images with reduced artifacts minimized errors, and reduced need for multiple MRI scans, are factors influencing the growth of the industry.

During MRI scans, especially brain scans, the patient’s head must remain still, which often causes discomfort to the patients, resulting in unclear and blurred images. This ultimately prevents the radiologists from effectively analyzing MRI images and forces them to conduct multiple scans. Unnecessary scans cause a great economic burden on the hospital, radiologist, and insurer. Hence, it calls for systems such as motion tracking that saves analysis time, ensure patient comfort, and improve diagnostic capabilities.

Numerous research is been conducted in this space to determine system efficacy, safety, and accuracy. Motion tracking systems from new market entrants like Metria Innovations are being used by numerous research institutes and universities and are soon to receive FDA approval for product launch. Various universities are developing their systems for research purposes and may file FDA approvals for the same. Hence, the market holds great potential for new entrants as there is a limited presence of highly sophisticated systems at the moment.

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Scanners and Accessories Industry Data Book Competitive Landscape

The high price is one of the most impeding factors for the sales of these systems. The major players are focusing on minimizing the prices for medium-strength MRI systems using various methods. Technological advancements in manufacturing and the high influx of these systems in the market is expected to bring the prices down in the upcoming years.

Key players operating in the Magnetic Resonance Imaging Scanners and Accessories Industry are –

• GE Healthcare

• Siemens Healthineers

• Toshiba Corporation

• Aurora Imaging Technologies, Inc.

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Esaote SPA

• Sanrad Medical Systems Pvt ltd

• Fujifilm

• MR Instruments, Inc.

• RAPID MR International, LLC

• ScanMed

• Canon Medical Systems Corporation

• Hologic Inc.

• Bruker

• TracInnovations

• Kineticor

• Metria Innovations