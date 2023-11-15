Wi-Fi Chipset Industry – The Unsung Heroes Of The Digital Age, 2023 – 2030

Global Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi) chipset industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts (2019-2030), key players competitive benchmarking analysis, government regulatory data, macro-environmental analysis, and technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

Wi-Fi 6 Chipset Market Insights

The global Wireless Fidelity 6 market generated over USD 9.90 billion revenue in 2021 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of around 4.6% during the forecast period to reach USD 24.10 billion by 2030. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing demand for high-performance network connectivity that can allow multiple users to access the network simultaneously at a consistent bandwidth capacity.

The Wireless Fidelity 6 market is expected to register a significant growth rate over the forecast period owing to the growing need for high bandwidth to mitigate network congestion due to heavy network load. Moreover, the growth is further influenced by the rapidly growing demand for modern devices such as smartphones, laptops, tablets, and routers with the supporting capability of new wireless frequency bands such as 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz. Additionally, offering Basic Service Set (BSS) colouring features in WiFi 6 technology allows users to improve network reliability in a dense ecosystem by enabling frames from the neighbour’s network. These frames help to minimize interference from other networks and boost the network speed. As a result, these chips are expected to witness increased demand across residential, commercial, and industrial applications.

Wi-Fi Chipset 6E Market Insights

The global Wireless Fidelity 6E market generated over USD 2.37 billion revenue in 2021 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of around 27% during the forecast period. The growth of smart homes and smart cities is driving demand for Wi-Fi 6E, which can support a large number of connected devices and enable new applications, such as virtual and Augmented Reality (AR), telepresence, and autonomous vehicles. Moreover, with the growing number of connected devices and data-intensive applications, there is a need for faster and more reliable connectivity. Wi-Fi 6E, which operates in the 6 GHz frequency band, offers more bandwidth and less interference, allowing for higher speeds and lower latency. The demand for higher internet speeds is a key driving force in the market.

With the increasing number of connected devices and the rise of data-intensive applications, such as video streaming, online gaming, and virtual & augmented reality, consumers and businesses are demanding faster and more reliable internet speeds. Wi-Fi 6E, which operates in the 6 GHz frequency band and offers more bandwidth, is well-positioned to meet this demand. Wi-Fi 6E can provide faster speeds and lower latency than previous Wi-Fi standards, allowing users to stream high-quality video, play online games without lag, and access cloud-based applications more quickly and efficiently. With the increasing adoption of Wi-Fi 6E, users can expect to see significant improvements in their internet speeds, enabling new applications and services that rely on high-speed connectivity.

Wi-Fi 6E is expected to be integrated with 5G networks, allowing for seamless connectivity and better user experience. The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the market. As Wi-Fi 6E becomes more prevalent, advancements in Wi-Fi 6E-enabled devices are expected to emerge, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other IoT devices. These advancements may include improved battery life, better connectivity, and enhanced features.Wi-Fi 6E is expected to see increased adoption in smart homes & buildings, where multiple devices need to connect to the network simultaneously. Wi-Fi 6E’s improved capacity, speed, and range make it well-suited for such environments.

Wi-Fi Chipset 7 Market insights

The global Wireless Fidelity 7 market generated over USD 0.22 billion revenue in 2021 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of around 106.2% during the forecast. Wireless Fidelity 7 is a successor of WiFi. This is based on IEEE 802.11be standard. This is an upgrade in terms of Extremely High-Throughput (EHT) which will boost its video streaming speed and quality. With increasing demands for remote working, gaming, and video streaming, the consumer requires higher speed, stability, and connectivity. This can be used for connectivity purposes in smartphones, smart television, internet connectivity, wearable smart devices such as smartwatches, portable speakers, portable earphones, headphones, printers, intelligent refrigerators, intelligent washing machines, air conditioners, television remote, remote-operated systems, data transfer, smart charging of devices, connected automobile technology, and in the aviation industry. Apart from this, it can also be used to provide internet to various devices at a time. Qualcomm, Broadcomm, Intel Corporation, and MediaTek are key players in this sector.

WiFi 7 chipset provides more flexibility as well as capabilities to organizations helping them in their digital transformation journey. In the forecasted period it is expected that Wi-Fi 7 and 5G will work together and will introduce the use of advanced technologies such as distributed & cloud architectures, digitalization, edge computing, virtualization in the private wireless networks.

The Wireless Fidelity 7 compatibility will increase the speed of the internet up to 30 Gbps. It will also enhance the wireless audio quality and reduce the latency. The low latency factor would increase its application in portable speakers, earphones, AR (Augmented Reality) sets, and gaming consoles. The Wi-Fi 7 allows many devices to connect at once, which would help in better synchronization in industries. The faster data transfer and processing rate makes 8K video rendering less time-consuming. Various connected car manufacturers are also looking for this upgrade. The AI (Artificial Intelligence) that cars offer needs high-speed real-time data transfer for real-time traffic knowledge. Further, number of Wireless Fidelity chipset providers are launching Wi-Fi 7 chipset which is opportunistic for the market. For instance, Qualcomm, a smartphone processor manufacturer, has started working on its new processor, Fast-connect 7800, which would be the first to support the Wi-Fi 7.

Wi-Fi Chipset Industry Data Book Competitive Landscape

The growing competition for the development of efficient and effective Wireless Fidelity 6 and Wireless Fidelity 6E chipsets are enabling the manufacturers to differentiate their products to stay competitive in the market. Moreover, in October 2021 MediaTek Inc. launched its products Filogic 830 WiFi 6/6E system-on-chip (SoC) and Filogic 630 WiFi 6E network interface card (NIC). This launch initiative will help the company serve its customers in the Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E chipset market.

Key players operating in the Wi-Fi Chipset industry are –

• Intel Corporation

• Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

• Broadcom Inc

• Celeno

• Mediatek Inc.

• Nxp Semiconductors N.V.

• Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

• On Semiconductor Connectivity Solutions, Inc.

• STmicroelectronics N.V.

• Texas Instruments Incorporated