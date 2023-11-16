PPE Unleashed: Examining the Personal Protective Equipment Market 2023-2030

Personal Protective Equipment Industry | Forecast 2030

Grand View Research’s personal protective equipment industry databook is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook report and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

Personal Protection Equipment Industry Data Book Coverage Snapshot

Markets Covered

Personal Protection Equipment Industry USD 91.55 billion in 2021

Hand Protection Equipment Market Size USD 29.59 billion in 2021 5.9% CAGR (2022-2030)

Fall Protection Market Size USD 2.61 billion in 2021 7.0% CAGR (2022-2030)

Respiratory Protection Equipment Market Size USD 22.72 billion in 2021 6.6% CAGR (2022-2030)

Industrial Protective Clothing Market Size USD 18.93 billion in 2021 6.9% CAGR (2022-2030)

Protective Footwear Market Size USD 9.74 billion in 2021 6.8% CAGR (2022-2030)

Hand Protection Equipment Market Growth & Trends

The global hand protection equipment market size is anticipated to reach USD 37.8 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2030. Increasing awareness concerning workers’ health and safety in the healthcare, oil & gas, construction, and manufacturing sectors are anticipated to drive the industry growth.In the healthcare industry, workers have to use sharp tools and precarious chemicals and the adoption of the product has increased in the chemicals industry as the workers come in direct contact with solvents and flammable liquids. Thus, increased product demand across various end-use industries is anticipated to drive industry growth.

As the transmission of infectious diseases is common in the healthcare industry, people are shifting their demand to better hygiene products, such as hand protection equipment. The rising frequency of infectious diseases is resulting inanincrease in demand for hand protection equipment products, such as disposable and durable gloves.Stringent government regulations regarding the safety of doctors, patients, and other working staff in hospitals, coupled with huge penalties for non-compliance with the standards, have prompted employers to use hand protection equipment to protect their employees against various health hazards, and infections.

Fall Protection Market Growth & Trends

The global fall protection market size is expected to reach USD 4.77 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc, expanding at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. The global industry is primarily driven by the growing demand for workers’ safety, coupled with mandated policies by regulatory agencies for companies to maintain worker safety in various end-user industries. Fast-paced GDP growth and increasing employment in industries across the Asia Pacific and the Middle East have increased the focus on workers’ safety. Companies are emphasizing worker safety and establishing safety norms to avoid fall accidents, which have a negative influence on operating expenses in the form of compensation and arbitrated settlements, hence aiding industry growth.

The ongoing innovations in product development for manufacturing products that offer improved comfort, functionality, and movement, while adhering to regulatory standards, through the use of improved fabrics and materials are anticipated to fuel the industry growth. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) allocated USD 250 million as a loan for the National Industrial Corridor Development Program of India (NICDP) in November 2021 for the construction of 11 industrial corridors connecting 17 states of India. Such initiatives are anticipated to increase product demand during the forecast period.

Industrial Protective Clothing Market Growth & Trends

The global industrial protective clothing market size is expected to reach USD 31.18 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Industrial protective clothing demand is predicted to rise significantly as worker safety concerns and stringent government regulations arise in the manufacturing, chemical, oil & gas, and construction industries.

The COVID-19 had a detrimental influence on the need for industrial protective clothing, as it has reduced industrial activity throughout the world. On the contrary, one of the market’s positive effects of the Covid-19 is an increase in demand from pharmaceutical industries due to an increase in research & development activity for vaccine development.

Stringent government laws governing employee safety; compel employers to conform with industry standards and increased top management concerns about employee health and safety, along with an increase in work floor deaths in emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil due to a lack of protective equipment, these factors are expected to fuel product demand.

Industrial Protective Footwear Market Growth & Trends

The global industrial protective footwear market size is expected to reach USD 17.08 billion by 2030 according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc, expanding at a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period. Rising demand for foot protection in industries such as chemicals, construction, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, and others is projected to drive the growth over the forecast period.

The major oil and gas end-use sectors were severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The most important growth impediments were temporary field closures during the pandemic’s peak months and a decline in crude oil prices. Following the pandemic, growth will be fueled by stringent safety compliance enforced by businesses to preserve the health of their workers.

The industrial safety footwear market will be significantly impacted by occupational safety regulations. Regulations requiring corporations to guarantee worker safety in sectors are likely to boost demand for industrial protective footwear. These laws specify the sort of industrial protective footwear that must be worn throughout certain industrial or commercial procedures.

Competitive Insights

Major players in the personal protective equipment market include 3M, Honeywell International, Lakeland Industries Inc., DuPont, Uvex safety, Mine Safety Appliances (MSA) Company, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Radians, and Gateway Safety, Inc. The industry focuses on research & development activities to develop new technologies for manufacturing products and integration across various stages of the value chain to gain a competitive edge in the market.

