Market Magic: Movies and Video Sector Growth Patterns 2023-2030

Movies and Video Industry | Forecast 2030

Movies and Video Industry Data Book – Video Production and Video Streaming Market

Grand View Research’s movies and video industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

Access the Global Movies and Video Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies

Video Production Market Growth & Trends

The global video production market size is estimated to reach USD 746.88 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 33.5% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Videos have become a dominant form of content across various platforms, including social media, streaming services, and e-commerce. This has led to a surge in the demand for high-quality video production services.

Video content continues to dominate the digital landscape as consumers prefer watching videos over other forms of media. This trend is driven by the engaging nature of videos, which can convey information more effectively and emotionally than text or images. Many businesses use video content for product demos and tutorials. For instance, companies like Apple Inc. regularly release videos showcasing new product features, driving customer interest and engagement. Furthermore, brands and businesses increasingly leverage User-Generated Content (UGC) in their marketing efforts. Video producers collaborate with consumers to create authentic content, fostering trust and engagement with the audience.

Live streaming allows real-time interaction with audiences, fostering engagement and authenticity. It is widely used for events, webinars, gaming, and product launches. Live video streaming has gained immense popularity, enabling real-time interaction between content creators and their audiences. This trend is particularly evident on platforms like Twitch, YouTube Live, and Facebook Live, where users engage with live events, gaming, and product launches. For example, the video game streaming platform Twitch has grown significantly, with streamers like Ninja and Pokimane gaining millions of followers by live streaming their gameplay and interacting with viewers.

Order your copy of the Free Sample of “Movies and Video Industry Data Book – Video Production and Video Streaming Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030, published by Grand View Research

Video Streaming Market Growth & Trends

The global video streaming market size is expected to reach USD 416.84 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 21.5% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Grand View Research, Inc. Prominent technological advancements like execution of blockchain technology in video streaming and the practice of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to advance quality of videos are expected to augment the growth of video streaming market over the forecast period.

Emerging cloud-based streaming solutions for augmenting the scope of content is directly influencing the growth of the market. This tendency is observed in various parts of North America and Asia Pacific. Moreover, other factors ascribing to the growth of the market are rapid, increase use of mobiles and tablets, digitalization and the growing popularity of online video streaming.

Prominent demand for high-speed internet connectivity, on-demand videos and the rising inclination towards original digital content are the key driving factors for the market’s growth. Video streaming has increased as a result of the growing popularity of smartphones and a variety of high-speed internet technologies including 3G, 4G and LTE. Moreover, the growing demand for devices supporting digital media is helping consumer’s access media content anywhere across the world.

The market is divided into live and non-linear video streaming based on the type of streaming. Live streaming is the term used to describe content that is shown in real time over an internet connection. Further important findings from the study point to the live video streaming category as having the largest development potential throughout the predicted period. Also, because of the growing desire for material that can be watched online but not in real-time.

Go through the table of content of Movies and Video Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study

Competitive Insights

The market players employ several organic and inorganic development tactics, including introducing new products, updating existing products, partnerships, corporate expansions, and acquisitions and mergers. For instance, in April 2023, intoPIX SA partnered with Panasonic Connect Co., Ltd to include JPEG XS technology enters its PTZ and studio cameras. Through this partnership, Panasonic Connect proactively shifted to JPEG XS technology by implementing into the intoPIX TicoXS IP cores and enabling their camera line-up to natively interact with live production processes that meet SMPTE ST 2110 and IPMX standards.

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter