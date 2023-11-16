Lucintel Forecasts the Global Predictive and Perspective Analytics Market to Reach $37.5 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-16 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global predictive and perspective analytics market looks promising with opportunities in the BFSI, retail, healthcare and pharmaceutical, and IT and telecom markets. The global predictive and perspective analytics market is expected to reach an estimated $37.5 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 18.7% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising usage of predictive analytics in clinical medicine & medical diagnostics, enormous need for precise stock market analysis as well as the detection of credit card fraud, along with growing use of internet along with an increase in the number of persons accessing the web.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in predictive and perspective analytics market to 2030 by deployment (on-premises and cloud), end use industry (BFSI, retail, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, IT and telecom, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, on-premise and cloud are the major segments of predictive and perspective analytics market by deployment. Lucintel forecasts that on-premise is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period due to government’s ongoing and increasing interest in protecting sensitive information pertaining to individuals’ personal information and national security, and businesses are also worried about the safety of the data that belongs to their individual organizations.

Within this market, BFSI will remain the largest segment because the prominent companies in the BFSI field are increasingly implementing advanced financial analytics solutions in order to comply with the new regulatory procedures.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to technological advancements and a strong existence of market players, particularly in US and growing innovations in techniques and methods involved in the development of predictive analytics solutions and ongoing projects.

Oracle Corporation, Sap, Ibm Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Sas Institute, Altair Engineering, Alteryx, Fico, Teradata, and Tibco Software are the major suppliers in the predictive and perspective analytics market.

