Lucintel Forecasts the Global Acoustic Emission Testing Market to Reach $0.7 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-16 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global acoustic emission testing market looks promising with opportunities in the storage tank, pipeline, aging aircraft, and turbine markets. The global acoustic emission testing market is expected to reach an estimated $0.7 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are government programs that facilitate the efficient application of NDT, increasing awareness of plant safety as well as the need for asset health monitoring, and improvement in productivity as manufacturers focus more on installing acoustic emission testing.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in acoustic emission testing market to 2030 by equipment (sensors, amplifiers, detection instruments, calibrators, and others), application (storage tank, pipeline, aging aircraft, turbine, and others), service (inspection and calibration), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, sensors, amplifiers, detection instruments, and calibrators are the major segments of acoustic emission testing market by equipment. Lucintel forecasts that sensors will remain the largest segment over the forecast period because it has the ability to offer information related to physical aspects.

Within this market, storage tank will remain the largest segment because it is acknowledged to acoustic emission testing, which finds defects or leaks early on.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to growing demand for operative solutions for structural monitoring in this region, as well as, rapid development in infrastructure and manufacturing of defense aircraft.

Olympus Corporation, Mistras Group, Sgs, Tuv Rheinland, Bureau Veritas, Vallen Systeme, Tuv Nord Group, Parker Hannifin, Kompass, and Aruda Engineering are the major suppliers in the acoustic emission testing market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Automatic Lubrication System Market

Predictive and Perspective Analytics Market

Ransomeware Protection Market

Silicon Anode Battery Market

Theodolite Market

Thermal Transfer Ribbon Market