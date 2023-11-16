The global bomb calorimeter market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-16 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global bomb calorimeter market looks promising with opportunities in the food & beverage, chemical, oil & gas, and power & energy markets. The global bomb calorimeter market is expected to reach an estimated $0.08 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising demand for energy-efficient and sustainable technologies, growing research & development activities, and expansion usage of bomb calorimeter in various end use industries.

In this market, solid and liquid are the major segments of bomb calorimeter market by medium.

Lucintel forecasts that solid is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, food & beverages will remain the largest segment due to growing production of food and beverages, rising concern about colorie intake and nutition information on the packaging.

APAC will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to favourable investments in the oil and gas sector and growing production and sale of food products.

Digital Data Systems, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Ika, Mrc Laboratory Instruments, Parr Instrument Company, Petro-Diesel Instruments Company, Tecquipment, and Toshniwal Technologies are the major suppliers in the bomb calorimeter market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Explosion Proof Mobile Communication Device Market

Caulking Gun Market

Drum Filter Market

Inductor Market

3D Motion Capture System Market

Crypto Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Market