The global robotic laser cutting market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.6% from 2024 to 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global robotic laser cutting market looks promising with opportunities in the processing metal material and processing non-metal material markets. The global robotic laser cutting market is expected to reach an estimated $10.3 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.6% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising demand for automation in manufacturing industries, increasing trend of using robots for precision cutting applications, and growing productivity with improved laser technology.

In this market, co2 laser cutting machine, fiber laser cutting machine, and yag cutting machine are the major segments of robotic laser cutting market by product.

Lucintel forecasts that co2 laser cutting machines will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to its growing applications, such as drilling holes in metals, endoscopy in medical, and targeting in military.

Within this market, processing metal materials will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to growing demand for high-quality and complex cuts in various automotive components such as, body panels, door modules, hoods, and fuel tanks, and increasing demand from other applications such as aerospace & defense.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to growing investments by companies in manufacturing high-end products with precision using robotic machines, and rising investment in research & development activities across a broad range of technologies including robotics, automation, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning.

ABB, Fanuc, Jenoptik, Midea, Stäubli, Yaskawa Electric, Trumpf, Bystronic, Coherent, and Mitsubishi Electric are the major suppliers in the robotic laser cutting market.

