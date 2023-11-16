Lucintel Forecasts the Global Water Cooled Condenser Market to Reach $22.1 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-16 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global water cooled condenser market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, oil & gas, power & energy, and industrial markets. The global water cooled condenser market is expected to reach an estimated $22.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.1% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for automotive production, rising demand in the field of power and energy sectors, and increasing consumption of electricity.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in water cooled condenser market to 2030 by type (double tube condenser, shell & tube condenser, and shell & coil condenser), material (stainless steel, brass, titanium, and others), end use (automotive, oil & gas, power & energy, industrial, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, double tube condenser, shell & tube condenser, and shell & coil condenser are the major segments of water cooled condenser market by type. Lucintel forecasts that double tube condenser is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, automotive will remain the largest segment due to increasing urbanization and population growth are driving up demand for personal vehicles and transportation.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to strong presence and expansion in the region of the power and energy and automobile sectors.

Daikin Industries, Carrier Global Corporation, Denso Corporation, Holtec International, and Samsung Group are the major suppliers in the water cooled condenser market.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

