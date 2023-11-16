Lucintel Forecasts the Global Evaporator Market to Reach $25.2 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-16 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global evaporator market looks promising with opportunities in the food & beverage, chemical, and pharmaceutical markets. The global evaporator market is expected to reach an estimated $25.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.3% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising demand for food and beverages industry, significant growth in the chemical sector, along with the growing population, rising healthcare needs, and developments in medical research and technology.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in evaporator market to 2030 by type (falling film evaporators, rising film evaporators, forced circulation evaporators, and others), material (steel, copper, and aluminum), end use (food & beverage, chemical, pharmaceuticals, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, steel, copper, and aluminum are the major segments of evaporator market by material. Lucintel forecasts that steel is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, food & beverages will remain the largest segment due to increase in the demand for quick-to-consume food and drinks, as well as, rise in per capita consumption.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to increased funding for research and development (r&d) projects with the goal of improving the infrastructure for pharmaceuticals and healthcare in the region.

Encon Evaporators, Envisol Arvind, Alfa Laval, RELCO, SPX Flow, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, and Veolia Water Technologies are the major suppliers in the evaporator market.

