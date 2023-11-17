Ammunition Industry: List of Key Innovators, 2023 – 2030

Ammunition Industry Data Book – Small Caliber Ammunition, Medium Caliber Ammunition and Large Caliber Ammunition Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Small Caliber Ammunition Market Growth & Trends

Terrorism and political violence risks are expected to incline on account of rising geopolitical tensions and the weakening of liberal democratic governance. Also, the repercussive effects of chronic conflicts are emerging as one of the major factors, intensifying the political violence across the globe. Protracted and complex armed conflicts with multiple states and non-state actors are some of the major contributing factors to political violence, thereby having a degrading effect on the security and stability of the regions. Also, a broader shift toward populist nationalism and authoritarian governance is one of the major factors heightening the war and civil commotion risks. These factors are expected to positively influence the market growth of small-caliber ammunition.

5.56mm caliber includes 5.56 × 45, and others. The 5.56mm NATO cartridge can be recognized by its appearance, the painting of projectile tips, the stamping with the initials of the manufacturer and manufacturing year on the base of the cartridge case, and the markings on the packing containers. 5.56mm caliber are expected to rise owing to their high availability and are used by the Soviet Union on a large scale.

Medium Caliber Ammunition Market Growth & Trends

In the recent past, the prospects of interstate conflicts have reached their peak after the end of the Cold War. Also, weak leadership in international diplomacy coupled with rising geopolitical tensions have contributed to the sustained risk of armed conflict in recent years. Moreover, the growing rate of polarization over economic, political, and social issues in mature economies coupled with division in Western countries in the face of complex risks and threats, is further projected to deteriorate global security and lead to strategic uncertainty.

The Asia Pacific region has witnessed an unprecedented surge in defense spending over the past decade. Rising geopolitical tension and border disputes between the regional powers have been the primary driving factor boosting the defense spending in the region. Additionally, the growing threat from terrorist activities and separatist insurgency has had a major influence on increasing defense spending in the Asia Pacific region. This in turn is expected to positively influence the market for medium caliber ammunition over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Ammunition industry are:

Rheinmetall Defense

Nexter KNDS Group

Hanwha Corporation

ST Engineering

Remington Arms Company LLC

