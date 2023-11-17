Growth Horizons: Cell Culture Sector Analysis and Projections 2023-2030

Cell Culture Industry | Forecast 2030

Cell Culture Industry Data Book – Cell Culture, Cell Culture Media, 3D Cell Culture, Primary Cell Culture Market

Grand View Research’s Cell Culture Industry databook is a collection of market sizing & forecasts insights, market dynamics & trends, opportunity assessment, regulatory & technology framework, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses studies. Within the purview of the databook, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of summary presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.The following data points will be included in the final product offering in four reports and one sector report overview.

Cell Culture Industry Data Book Coverage Snapshot

Markets Covered

Cell Culture Market Size USD 21.05 billion in 2021 11.86% CAGR (2022-2030)

3D Cell Culture Market Size USD 1.74 billion in 2021 10.74% CAGR (2022-2030)

Cell Culture Media Market Size USD 3.62 billion in 2021 12.13% CAGR (2022-2030)

Primary Cell Culture Market Size USD 3.79 billion in 2021 10.66% CAGR (2022-2030)

Cell Culture Market Growth & Trends

The global cell culture market size is expected to reach USD 39.09 billion by 2030 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.32% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The novel three-dimensional cell culture techniques and the growing need for them in biopharmaceutical development, vaccine production, and the rising global demand for advanced therapy medicinal products are expected to drive the market during the forecast period. The COVID-19 pandemic has increased vaccine development activities, especially in the novel mRNA and DNA vaccines space. Vaccine production at a large scale generates a high demand for vectors produced using cell culture techniques. For instance, in February 2023, SK Bioscience announced that its first cell culture-based quadrivalent influenza vaccine, SKYCellflu, was officially licensed in South America by Instituto de Salud Publica de Chile (Institute of Public Health, ISP).

Furthermore, vaccine development requires several expression analyses, quality control, and safety testing procedures, which use cell-based assays. As a result, the usage of cell culture products for such applications has witnessed high demand in recent years. In addition, with an increase in the incidence of infectious diseases, a rise in focus on prevention of disease outbreaks, and high R&D investments in vaccine technologies, vaccine production is projected to gain traction and boost market growth.Moreover, cell culture technology has witnessed significant advancements over the past few years and the technology is witnessing a rapid expansion in its scope of applications. In the field of biopharmaceuticals, researchers can now produce complex protein-based drugs in large quantities due to the ability to culture mammalian cells.

Cell Culture Media Market Growth & Trends

The global cell culture media market size is expected to reach USD 10.70 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.54% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Expansion of biosimilars and biologics, growth in stem cell research, and emerging bio manufacturing technologies for cell-based vaccines are the major factors which are likely to drive the market. For instance, in October 2021, the Australian Government funded the Australian-led stem cell research through USD 25 million in grants.

The expansion of clear, regulatory approval paths for biosimilars in emerging markets is generating great opportunities for biosimilar monoclonal antibodies. The availability of an approval pathway in the U.S., has led to new opportunities for bio manufacturers to enter major markets around the globe. Biosimilar versions of monoclonal antibodies have the probability to offer cost reductions of 25-30%, and many emerging market countries are vigorously developing pathways for approvals and are swiftly catching up. As this industry is expanding the key biopharmaceutical players are adopting robust culturing technologies to meet the increasing demand; thereby driving the growth of the market.

3D Cell Culture Market Growth & Trends

The global 3D cell culture market size is expected to reach USD 3.31 billion by 2030, expanding at 11.04% CAGR from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is driven by technological advancements in in-vitro testing models, a rising focus on personalized medicine, and supportive government legislation for R&D. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of chronic disorders, and the growing significance of cell therapies in their treatment have created momentum for industry expansion.

Tissue engineering has made significant developments in creating 3D culture models that mimic the in-vivo culture media more precisely than the conventional 2D cell cultures. This resulted in increased utilization of 3D cell culture systems for toxicity testing, drug discovery, and regenerative medicine development. Also, recent product launches from industry players have supported market growth to a significant extent. For instance, in August 2021, Amerigo Scientific launched its 3D cell culture products for research purposes with wide applications in medicine, drug discovery, and tissue engineering.

Primary Cell Culture Market Growth & Trends

The global primary cell culture market size is expected to reach USD 11.60 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 13.19% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing demand for personalized and precision therapies has fueled the need for more accurate and relevant in vitro models. Primary cell culture provides a closer representation of human biology and physiology compared to traditional cell lines, making it an indispensable tool for studying disease mechanisms, drug discovery, and therapeutic development. Researchers and pharmaceutical companies are increasingly recognizing the importance of primary cell culture for improving the success rates of drug candidates, reducing costly late-stage failures, and ultimately delivering more effective and targeted treatments to patients.

Moreover, the field of regenerative medicine aims to replace or repair damaged tissues and organs, and primary cell culture plays a vital role in developing and engineering functional tissues. Primary cells are used to create tissue constructs, organoids, and bioengineered implants that closely mimic the structure and function of native tissues. These advancements have significant implications for regenerative medicine therapies, including tissue transplantation, wound healing, and the treatment of degenerative diseases. For instance, in April 2023, Mount Sinai launched a new institute for regenerative medicine to foster novel discoveries and explore new therapies for life-threatening diseases. The growing interest in regenerative medicine and the potential to revolutionize healthcare have led to increased investment and research in primary cell culture, propelling the market’s growth.

Competitive Landscape

Competitive rivalry in the cell culture industry is high due to the presence of a large number of both well-established players and small- to mid-sized companies as well as CROs in the market space. Some of the major players are Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sartorius AG, Eppendorf AG, Merck KGaA, Becton, Dickinson and Company, PromoCell GmbH, and Lonza Group AG among many others. These market players are involved in the manufacturing of various products associated with this industry including cell media, reagents, consumables, and equipment along with certain services.

