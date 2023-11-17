Unlocking Potential: Metal Cans Market Projections for 2023-2030

Metal Cans Industry | Forecast 2030

Metal Cans Industry Data Book Coverage Snapshot

Markets Covered

Metal Cans Industry USD 61.7 billion in 2021

Aluminum Cans Market Size USD 45.6 billion in 2021 6.4% CAGR (2022-2030)

Beverage Cans Market Size USD 37.4 million in 2021 5.3% CAGR (2022-2030)

Food Cans Market Size USD 16.09 billion in 2021 3.3% CAGR (2022-2030)

2- Piece Cans Market Size USD 16.09 billion in 2021 3.3% CAGR (2022-2030)

Aluminum Cans Market Growth & Trends

The increasing awareness about the sustainability benefits associated with aluminum packaging coupled with easy recycling at infinite times without losing quality and less energy consumption is the major factor driving the market growth. According to the Metal Packaging Europe and European Aluminum, the recycling rate of aluminum beverage cans in the European Union including the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Norway, and Iceland was 73% in 2020.

Furthermore, as per the proposed new draft for a Packaging & Packaging Waste Regulation of the EU, aluminum cans meet the highest recyclability performance grade of 95%. Additionally, it allows varied customization including closure type, size, quality, and logo printing as per the requirement of end users also one of the major factors supporting the growth. These are some of the major factors supporting the growth and demand for aluminum cans in the global market. Therefore, the aluminum cans are expected to grow at a faster pace over the forecast period in contrast with steel cans.

Beverage Cans Market Growth & Trends

The global beverage cans market size is expected to surpass USD 59.6 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2030. The demand for highly portable and superior beverage packaging for protection from the external environment is primarily contributing to market growth. The rising demand for aluminum cans on account of superior properties such as lightweight and growing aluminum recycling is further driving the market.

The continuous technological advancements in the market which include machinery automation, printing technology, and raw material advancements are further contributing to the market growth. For instance, Ball Corporation introduced the Dynamark variable printing technology that allows for customized printing of beverage cans with a single pallet. The technology offers numerous options for high-quality printing, keeping the time required to change the designs to a minimum.

Food Cans Market Growth & Trends

The demand for processed and ready to eat foods including canned foods have been high in demand owing to their longer shelf life and convenience in usage. Convenience food includes a variety of products like frozen vegetables, soups, meat, and fruits. The cans holds properties such as strength, recyclability, rustproof, protection against oxygen and light weight properties that protects the contents very efficiently by maintaining nutritional value, flavor, and aroma of the food product. Therefore, the canned food doesn’t require specific temperatures for storage yet offers longer shelf life.

Various technologies in can filling and can manufacturing such as vacuum filling, gas filling and multi-fill capabilities have been further contributing to the demand of food cans in the market. Furthermore, the demand for canned food products increased tremendously following the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020 as people across the globe were stockpiling canned food due to its good sustainability. Due to the uncertainty of food supplies, people preferred canned beans, vegetables, fruits, and meat products as these can be preserved for a long time as compared to fresh food products.

2- Piece Cans Market Growth & Trends

2-piece cans include and 2- Piece Draw Redraw (DRD), 2- Piece Drawn and Ironed (DWI) types. The laminated flat tinplate undergoes stamping of the circular disc, thus forming a shallow cup by drawing through a circular die, and then the cup is re-drawn on a second or third die to produce a can body of desired shape and size. The cans are manufactured using the aforementioned process termed DRD cans. Furthermore, DWI cans are made from a metal coil sheet, which is drawn into a cup shape and then wall-ironed into a can shape with several stages of wall ironing.

The 2- piece drawn and ironed (DWI) cans are leading the market with a maximum revenue share as of 2022 and the segment is also projected to continue with its dominance throughout the forecast period. Additionally, the growth of the segment is also anticipated to be the fastest with a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2030. Companies including Kian Joo Can Factory Berhad provide 2-Piece DWI Steel Cans for the protective packaging of processed food, evaporated milk, and sweetened condensed milk. Thus, the use of these cans in a variety of applications is supporting the dominance and growth.

Competitive Insights

The metal cans market is highly fragmented with the presence of various small-sized and medium-sized players. Metal Cans manufacturers are also making strategic efforts to expand their production capacities and geographical footprints along with the increase in the profit share in the global market. Metals cans market players are also focusing on sustainable packaging solutions and their reuse or recycling owing to the increasing rules and regulations by the respective government for suppressing the use of plastic packaging.

