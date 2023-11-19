RKumar Wins You & Eye Global Opticians Award for the “Best Optical Store” in Dubai!

Dubai, UAE, 2023-Nov-19 — /EPR Network/ — We are delighted to announce that RKumar Opticians, a leading name among opticians in the country, has been awarded the You & Eye Global Opticians Award for the Best Optical Store (Boutique) in Dubai.

This prestigious award showcases the amazing service, top-notch product offerings, and world-class customer service experience in the present optical industry. Rkumar Opticians, with the commitment to walk one extra mile to satisfy their customers, exemplify these criteria.

Mr. Anup R. Kumar, Senior Partner at RKumar, received this award on 18th Oct 2023, Dubai. After receiving the award, he expressed gratitude by remembering his father and carrying on with the legacy to grow the firm since 1960. He also acknowledged the inception of the You & Eye Global Opticians Award in India, in which RKumar Opticians was always rewarded with one or another award. He expressed his overwhelming feelings – emotions and joy of getting the first international award for RKumar Opticians.

This award is a recognition of the international standards emulated at RKumar. We, RKumar Opticians, are committed towards bringing the very best in the global optical industry with our high-end products and services. Also, we want to thank our team, loyal customers, and the You & Eye Global Opticians Award committee for their support and recognition.