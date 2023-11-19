Future Electronics Encourages Employee Financial Wellness with MMA Prosper Wise

Southaven, Mississippi, USA, 2023-Nov-19 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, recently hosted a session on financial wellness for their Memphis Area Distribution Center employees.

Future Electronics cares for the holistic well-being of its employees. This includes mental, physical, and financial health. On August 10, 2023, employees of the Memphis Area Distribution Center (MADC) were invited to a financial wellness session hosted by Proper Wise and the Mash McLennan Agency (MMA).

MMA Proper Wise is a benefit provided to eligible Future Electronics MADC employees since 2022. MMA Prosper Wise provides employees and their family members access to a powerful, easy-to-use platform that delivers personalized financial advice tailored to their financial profile and goals. It is a self-service platform filled with articles, videos, courses, and tools on valuable financial topics such as saving, budgeting, investing, education savings and student loans, retirement planning, and much more. MMA Prosper Wise also offers users unlimited and confidential financial coaching.

The session featured speaker, Karen Wilhems, from Marsh McLennan, as well as an information booth where employees could ask further questions. The goal of the session was to inform Future Electronics employees about the tools and resources available through MMA Prosper Wise. All MADC employees were invited and Future Electronics is very pleased with the turnout. Many employees booked follow-up counselling sessions to learn more and take charge of their finances with MMA Proper Wise.

MMA Proper Wise reported that employers who implement financial well-being programs find that employees on average experience a 27% increase in building a 3-6 month emergency fund and a 28% increase in paying off their credit card every month (source: https://www.marshmma.com/us/solutions/prosper-wise.html).

Future Electronics is delighted to offer such programs to support and enrich the lives of their employees.

