Launches Specialized Programs for Receptive and Expressive Language Delays

Ocean State, RI, 2023-Nov-19 — /EPR Network/ — Growing Together Speech, a leader in Pediatric Speech Therapy Services is proud to announce the launch of its cutting-edge programs tailored specifically for children experiencing Receptive and Expressive Language Delays. These comprehensive speech therapy initiatives are designed to support families and children in overcoming communication barriers and fostering optimal language development.

Growing Together Speech has developed specialized therapy approaches to address Receptive Language Delay and Expressive Language Delay understanding the pivotal role of communication skills in early childhood development. The programs are grounded in evidence-based techniques and are delivered by a team of experienced speech-language pathologists.

Receptive Language Delay refers to difficulties in understanding or processing language. Children who experience this delay may struggle to follow instructions, understand questions or identify objects and pictures. Expressive Language Delay involves challenges with speaking or using language. Children with this delay might have a limited vocabulary, struggle to put words together to form sentences or have difficulty using language in a socially appropriate way.

Early intervention is crucial for children with language delays,” says Felicia Fera, founder of Growing Together Speech. Our targeted programs for Receptive and Expressive Language Delays are meticulously crafted to provide children with the tools they need to improve their language comprehension and expression, ensuring they are not left behind as their peers progress.

The Receptive Language Delay Speech Therapy program employs strategies like language immersion, play-based learning and parent coaching, enabling children to enhance their understanding of language within naturalistic and engaging contexts. Similarly, the Expressive Language Delay Speech Therapy program focuses on interactive activities, storytelling and personalized communication goals to encourage verbal expression and language use in daily routines.

Growing Together Speech is dedicated to creating a supportive and inclusive environment where each child’s unique needs are met with personalized care. Parents and caregivers are also empowered with resources and training to continue therapy practices at home, promoting consistent language development.

For more information about the Receptive and Expressive Language Delay Speech Therapy programs at Growing Together Speech or to schedule a consultation, please visit https://www.growingtogetherspeech.com/.

About Growing Together Speech:

Growing Together Speech is a premier provider of Pediatric Speech Therapy Services, committed to helping children reach their full communication potential. Growing Together Speech supports children and families in navigating the challenges of language delays and speech disorders with a focus on innovative and effective therapeutic techniques.