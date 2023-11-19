Entire Travel Group Introduces ‘Entire Rail Journeys’: A One-Stop Shop for Australian Travel Agents Booking Global Train Adventures

NSW, Australia, 2023-Nov-19 — /EPR Network/ — Entire Travel Group is thrilled to introduce a groundbreaking programme that will take you on an extraordinary journey through some of the world’s most iconic train expeditions, all in one convenient platform–Entire Rail Journeys.

This innovative initiative has been carefully curated to offer travel agents a one-stop shop for prestigious train expeditions spanning continents. From the charming railways of Europe to the rugged terrains of North America, the vast landscapes of Africa, the enchanting routes in Asia and the captivating journeys across Australia, we have it all covered.

Entire Travel Group’s Greg McCallum revealed that the company has collaborated with one of Australia’s top rail experts, Sana Malihi, in bringing this vision to life. Malihi’s remarkable contributions to the luxury rail travel industry, particularly in her role as the architect of Rail Plus’ luxury rail program, have set the industry benchmark for international and domestic train journeys. With her extensive knowledge and passion for creating unforgettable travel experiences, we knew she was the perfect partner to make Entire Rail Journeys a reality.

When the Rail Plus program was temporarily postponed due to the global pandemic, McCallum noted that this created a void in the Australian market, which he believes their Entire Rail Journey can fill.

To make it easy for travel agents to access our comprehensive offering, we have integrated the Entire Rail Journeys program into our website. This means you can now explore, select and book luxury train expeditions with ease, all in one place. To further enhance the experience, we’ve established a dedicated phone line and email support, connecting you with our specialists who are ready to provide personalised assistance.

McCallum, who spent more than a decade at Rail Plus before becoming Rocky Mountaineer’s regional director, is confident that Malihi will continue to use her connections to enhance the Entire Rail Journey program.

Joining Malihi in this exciting journey is another rail expert, Zoe Condon. With four years of experience at Rail Plus and another four at Rocky Mountaineer, Condon brings a wealth of knowledge and insight. Her recent appointment as Entire Travel Group’s new Travel & Product Advisor reinforces our commitment to delivering exceptional train travel experiences.

In the coming months, Entire Travel Group will release a dedicated brochure for Entire Rail Journeys, showcasing the company’s most popular luxury train experiences. From the opulent Blue Train in South Africa to the prestigious Golden Eagle that traverses the vast landscapes of Europe, the elegant Venice Simplon-Orient-Express and the legendary Ghan that takes you on a captivating journey across Australia, our programme encompasses a range of world-renowned expeditions.

For a deeper insight into the world of luxury train expeditions, and to explore Entire Travel Group’s one-stop shop for unforgettable train adventures, visit our website. We look forward to sharing the magic of train travel with you.