Future Electronics Celebrates National Day of Singapore 2023 With Employees

Singapore, 2023-Nov-19 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, hosted a wonderful celebration of the National Day of Singapore with their Regional Office and Asia Pacific Distribution Center employees in Singapore.

On August 8, 2023, the eve of the National Day of Singapore, Future Electronics hosted a celebration lunch for both their Singapore Regional Office and Asia Pacific Distribution Center (APDC) employees. Each employee received a delicious bento lunch for the occasion.

To add to the festivities, employees were encouraged to dress up in the Singapore national colors of red and white. A photo contest was hosted where the most creative group photos won grocery vouchers or gift hampers. Employees brought the Singapore spirit to the event and much fun was had!

Future Electronics is delighted to host exciting events for colleagues to gather, take a break, eat, laugh, and celebrate together. As a company, Future Electronics cares deeply for its employees. Future Electronics is proud to host celebrations throughout the year to give back to the hardworking teams and believes strongly in making each celebration special.

