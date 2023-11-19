Aurachain Introduces AI Powered Application Development

Zurich, Switzerland, 2023-Nov-19 — /EPR Network/ — Aurachain, a global leader in low-code process automation for the enterprise, announces a significant advancement in innovation with the introduction of the AI Assistant.

Aurachain, at the forefront of innovation, has integrated an AI Assistant into its acclaimed low-code platform. This new capability is a testament to Aurachain’s commitment to providing an unparalleled experience for professional and citizen developers. It enhances the efficiency of low-code development and stands out when used for complex and custom processes and applications.

Conversion of Instructions to Scripts: Trained on Aurachain’s documentation, the AI Assistant can convert written instructions into functional scripts. This revolutionary capability accelerates the development process, enabling app creators to translate ideas into code effortlessly.

Error-Free Scripting: Designed to assist in both writing new scripts and refining existing ones, the AI Assistant ensures the accuracy and correctness of the code. This not only boosts productivity but also minimizes the risk of errors, enhancing the reliability of applications developed on the Aurachain platform.

Seamless User Experience: The AI Assistant is seamlessly embedded into our script editor, ensuring an intuitive and user-friendly experience for individuals. Whether you’re a professional developer or a citizen application creator, the tool streamlines the scripting process, making it accessible to all.

Adela Wiener, CEO of Aurachain, shared her enthusiasm: “The AI Assistant proves Aurachain’s commitment to making application development more accessible to a broader audience, while keeping its promise of complexity, security, and compliance. This marks the beginning of Aurachain’s venture into AI-driven solutions.

Aurachain’s Journey into AI Innovation

The new capability redefines enterprise innovation standards, by empowering both business subject matter experts and citizen developers to unleash creativity, improve collaboration and build enterprise-grade applications at speed.

For more information on the AI Assistant and how it’s reshaping the future of low-code development, please visit https://aurachain.ch/release-notes/aurachain-v3-20-2/

About Aurachain

Aurachain empowers organizations to rapidly build digital process applications through a powerful low-code platform. Streamlined workflows and exceptional interfaces directly capture the expertise of subject matter experts, business analysts, and professional developers to deliver real business value from day one. Enterprise organizations and governments alike use Aurachain to reduce development timelines, optimize business operations, and accelerate innovation.

